Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (right) holding a placard reading “Luetzi stays” is joined by German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (left) as they attend a rally of climate protection activists near the village of Luetzerath in Germany on January 14, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany
Climate activist Greta Thunberg slams Germany’s Greens over support of mining village demolition

  • Leading Green politicians have defended the demolition of Lützerath, arguing that the coal is needed to maintain energy security in the current crisis
  • The clearing and demolition work at Lützerath began on Wednesday. Around 470 activists have since been removed, of whom 320 left voluntarily

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:57pm, 14 Jan, 2023

