Members of the Royal College of Nursing on strike in London in December. Photo: dpa
UK opposition’s Starmer vows to double new doctors; ‘idea NHS still the envy of the world is plainly wrong’
- Opposition leader said ‘if we don’t get real about reform, health service will die’, and said years of poor planning meant situation for patients is ‘intolerable, dangerous’
- His comments, ahead of more planned nurses’ strikes over pay, are a challenge to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has said cutting NHS waiting lists is a priority
