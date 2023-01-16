A small package of crack cocaine. Getting cocaine in many of Europe’s big cities is now as easy as ordering a pizza. Photo: AP
Getting cocaine easy as ordering pizza as Europe becomes lucrative market for drug cartels
- Europe hit by a ‘tsunami’ of cocaine as continent becomes one of the most lucrative markets for Latin American drug cartels
- Europol estimates that Europe’s cocaine market is now worth between €7.6 billion and €10.5 billion at street level
