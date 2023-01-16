German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has been defence minister since Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Photo: AFP
Germany’s defence minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism, ‘months of media focus on my person’
- Christine Lambrecht said that ‘months of media focus on my person’ stood in the way of a debate about the military and Germany’s security policy
- Critics have long portrayed her as out of her depth but Scholz stood by her, describing her last month as ‘a first-class defence minister’
