Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has admitted to multiple counts of rape and sexual assaults on a dozen women over almost two decades. Photo: Hertfordshire Police via AP
London police under fire after officer admits to 24 counts of rape
- David Carrick committed a string of sexual assaults over nearly 2 decades, abusing his position to gain his victims’ trust
- The case raises questions about vetting procedures at the UK’s largest police force, and why it took so long to have Carrick removed
