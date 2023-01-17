Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has admitted to multiple counts of rape and sexual assaults on a dozen women over almost two decades. Photo: Hertfordshire Police via AP
Sexual harassment and assault
London police under fire after officer admits to 24 counts of rape

  • David Carrick committed a string of sexual assaults over nearly 2 decades, abusing his position to gain his victims’ trust
  • The case raises questions about vetting procedures at the UK’s largest police force, and why it took so long to have Carrick removed

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:15am, 17 Jan, 2023

