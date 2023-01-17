Supporters of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill take part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in December 2022. Photo: PA via AP
UK government to block Scotland gender law, setting stage for legal showdown
- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticised the decision, saying London is using trans people as a ‘political weapon’
- The legislation, passed by the Scottish parliament in December, makes it easier and faster for people to officially change their gender
Supporters of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill take part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in December 2022. Photo: PA via AP