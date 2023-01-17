British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in London in May 2022. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson signs book deal for memoir of turbulent UK premiership
- Publisher HarperCollins says the as-yet untitled volume by the former prime minister will be ‘like no other’
- Financial details of the contract were not disclosed, but previous British PMs have reportedly made six-figure sums for their memoirs
