The laser beam - shot from the top of a Swiss mountain - is meant to guide lightning bolts. Photo: TRUMPF / AFP
Science
World /  Europe

Scientists use laser to guide lightning bolt for first time

  • Researchers succeed in using a laser aimed at the sky from atop a mountain to divert lightning strikes
  • In theory, technique could safeguard infrastructure including power stations, airports and launch pads

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:46am, 17 Jan, 2023

