A destroyed Russian tank covered by snow stands in a forest in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine is getting its first heavy tanks from the West. Russia says they ‘will burn like the rest’
- The UK has promised to send Kyiv 14 Challenger 2 tanks, which Moscow said ‘will burn like the rest’ in Ukraine
- Germany’s government has so far been hesitant to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, among the West’s best
