A destroyed Russian tank covered by snow stands in a forest in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine is getting its first heavy tanks from the West. Russia says they ‘will burn like the rest’

  • The UK has promised to send Kyiv 14 Challenger 2 tanks, which Moscow said ‘will burn like the rest’ in Ukraine
  • Germany’s government has so far been hesitant to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, among the West’s best

Agencies

Updated: 1:46pm, 17 Jan, 2023

