Boris Pistorius, Germany’s new defence minister. File photo: via AP
Germany appoints Boris Pistorius as defence minister after Christine Lambrecht resigns
- Regional official Pistorius is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has been interior minister of Lower Saxony state since 2013
- He inherits task of steering Germany’s military modernisation project and overseeing expanding weapon deliveries to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion
