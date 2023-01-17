Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the elite conclave of political and business leaders in Davos on Tuesday in a bid to rally support as her country readies for a second year at war. Speaking from the stage in the Swiss resort town, she hammered home the point that Russia’s unprovoked invasion had “traumatised” families across the country, urging the World Economic Forum audience to imagine the war through the “eyes of the people whose lives have been brought into chaos”. Of the war’s toll on ordinary Ukrainians, she said to picture the “parents who are crying in an ICU as doctors fight for the life of their wounded child” or the farmer who cannot return to work the land due to the danger of mines. “We are facing the collapse of the world as we know it,” Zelenska said, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to overrun borders beyond Ukraine. “You are all united by the fact that you are really influential,” she said. “But not all of you are using this influence, or sometimes you use it in a way that divides even more.” There is a large contingent of Ukrainian officials at Davos this year, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the forum on Wednesday. His wife’s participation is part of a push by his government to acquire more foreign weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed in her Davos address that there will be “no let-up” in the European Union’s support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. She told the forum that the EU was “in it for as long as it takes and stands by our Ukrainian friends”. The first €3-billion (US$3.2 billion) disbursement of an €18-billion support package for Ukraine on Tuesday was “a strong message” to support Ukraine’s financial stability, she said. The commission president also said the EU would continue to help Ukraine restore power, heating and water supplies after Russian missile attacks and help the country’s long-term reconstruction. World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab said one of the greatest challenges facing humanity is the “deep societal fragmentation” tearing countries and peoples apart. “At the beginning of this year we are confronted with unprecedented and multiple challenges,” he warned in his opening address to the hundreds of business and government leaders assembled at the elite conclave he founded. The 84-year-old argued that the global economy was undergoing a “deep transformation” due to the lasting scars of the Covid-19 pandemic and cautioned the world could be turning into “a messy patchwork of powers”. He said he hoped Davos could help halt the “trend toward increased fragmentation and confrontation”. After two years of Covid-19 disruptions, the annual meeting returned to its long-established January programme in the Swiss Alps after going online in 2021 and then holding an untraditional springtime slot last year. Additional reporting by Associated Press