A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath a Union flag themed umbrella near the Big Ben clock in London in 2016, following the pro-Brexit result of the UK’s EU referendum vote. Photo: AFP
Britain
UK’s Brexit rules cost nation 330,000 workers, say economists

  • Think tank figures are latest to show cost of leaving EU, with low-skilled sectors including retail and hospitality hit hardest by the end of freedom of movement
  • Conservative government pushed to exit EU, with referendum in 2016, but is now struggling to contain the economic fallout

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:33pm, 17 Jan, 2023

