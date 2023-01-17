One of the pieces stolen in the 2019 museum theft in Dresden, Germany. Photo: AFP
Germany museum heist: criminal gang confesses to stealing Dresden Green Vault jewels

  • Rabieh Remmo, one of six on trial, told court he and accomplice broke into Green Vault museum, smashed display cases with axe; over 40 other people still wanted
  • German media dubbed theft the biggest art heist in modern history; diamond-ridden valuables from Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong’s collection were taken

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:57pm, 17 Jan, 2023

