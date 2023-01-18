An archaeologist inspects a sandstone rock, believed to be the world’s oldest runestone, in Oslo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Nordic nations
Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

  • The flat sandstone block has inscriptions up to 2,000 years old, which may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia
  • Older runes have been found on other items, including a bone comb found in Denmark, but not on stone

Associated Press
Updated: 2:43am, 18 Jan, 2023

