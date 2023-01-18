Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away during a protest near Luetzerath, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German coal mine protest
- The Swedish climate activist was taking part in a demonstration against the destruction of a village to make way for the mine’s expansion
- With Russia’s gas supply cut in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Germany has fallen back on coal, firing up mothballed power plants
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away during a protest near Luetzerath, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP