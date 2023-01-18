Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away during a protest near Luetzerath, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: dpa via AP
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German coal mine protest

  • The Swedish climate activist was taking part in a demonstration against the destruction of a village to make way for the mine’s expansion
  • With Russia’s gas supply cut in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Germany has fallen back on coal, firing up mothballed power plants

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:05am, 18 Jan, 2023

