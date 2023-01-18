Sister Andre, Lucile Randon in the registry of birth, prays on the eve of her 117th birthday in Toulon, France in February 2021. Photo: AFP
World’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, dies aged 118
- Also known as Sister Andre, she was born in southern France in 1904, more than a decade before World War I, and died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon
- Randon was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, 119, last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth
