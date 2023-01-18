Henry Kissinger speaking virtually to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Henry Kissinger softens stance on Ukraine joining Nato

  • The former US secretary of state and national security adviser, long an opponent of Ukraine’s membership of Nato, now calls it an ‘appropriate outcome’
  • Kissinger warned against direct conflict between the West and Russia, and stressed the importance of allowing Russia to rejoin the international system

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:52am, 18 Jan, 2023

