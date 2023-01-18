The European Parliament is reeling from the corruption scandal, where four people, have been arrested. File photo: EPA-EFE
The European Parliament is reeling from the corruption scandal, where four people, have been arrested. File photo: EPA-EFE
Key suspect in EU corruption scandal cuts deal with prosecutors for leniency

  • Pier Antonio Panzeri was the alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco
  • He has decided to reveal information about the affair in exchange for a lighter sentence, Belgian prosecutors said.

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:30am, 18 Jan, 2023

