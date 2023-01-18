Ukraine’s interior minister was among 18 people, including two children, who were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, officials said on Wednesday. In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire. There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash in Brovary, located some 20km (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv. The national police chief said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021, was killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry’s state secretary also died, he said. “As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service,” police chief Ihor Klymenko said. Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old father of two, would be the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began. The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children. “There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Medics and police were working at the scene. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion until Russia’s troops withdrew in early April. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24 last year. The crash came on the heels of a tragedy that saw 45 people including six children die when a Russian missile struck a residential building in the eastern city of Dnipro at the week. More to come …