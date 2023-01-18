Helicopter wreckage in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Helicopter wreckage in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine’s interior minister among 18 dead in helicopter crash near Kyiv

  • Helicopter came down near a nursery in the town of Brovary on the capital’s outskirts
  • Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, were killed

Agencies

Updated: 5:31pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Helicopter wreckage in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Helicopter wreckage in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE