UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: AFP
The world is in a ‘sorry state’ warns UN chief at meeting of global leaders
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his gloomy message on the second day of the annual gathering of global leaders and corporate executives
- He said geopolitical division and mistrust in generations are undermining efforts to tackle problems such as growing inequality and climate change
