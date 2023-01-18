UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: AFP
Switzerland
World /  Europe

The world is in a ‘sorry state’ warns UN chief at meeting of global leaders

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his gloomy message on the second day of the annual gathering of global leaders and corporate executives
  • He said geopolitical division and mistrust in generations are undermining efforts to tackle problems such as growing inequality and climate change

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:48pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE