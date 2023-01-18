Singer Madonna bought the 19th-century painting, Diane and Endymion by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, for US$1.3 million in 1989. Photo: Reuters
Singer Madonna bought the 19th-century painting, Diane and Endymion by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, for US$1.3 million in 1989. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

French city asks Madonna for loan of painting lost during WWI

  • Brigitte Foure, the mayor of Amiens in northern France, posted a Facebook video asking if her city could borrow a painting from the Queen of Pop’s collection
  • The 19th-century work ‘Diane and Endymion’ by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is thought to be one that went missing from Amiens’ Fine Art Museum during the war

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:52pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Madonna bought the 19th-century painting, Diane and Endymion by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, for US$1.3 million in 1989. Photo: Reuters
Singer Madonna bought the 19th-century painting, Diane and Endymion by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, for US$1.3 million in 1989. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE