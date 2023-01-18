The European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Shutterstock
EU corruption scandal: Key suspect’s former tax accountant arrested in Italy

  • The biggest scandal to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco bribed politicians to influence EU assembly decisions
  • Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left MP Pier Antonio Panzeri, faces charges of criminal association, corruption and money laundering

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:40pm, 18 Jan, 2023

