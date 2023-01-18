The European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Shutterstock
EU corruption scandal: Key suspect’s former tax accountant arrested in Italy
- The biggest scandal to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on suspicions that Qatar and Morocco bribed politicians to influence EU assembly decisions
- Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left MP Pier Antonio Panzeri, faces charges of criminal association, corruption and money laundering
