Protesters in France march against the government’s reform of the pension system. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Painful Thursday’ strikes reduce French power supply, halt refinery shipments
- Trade unions are up in arms against government’s plan to make people work longer before they can retire, and have called on workers to walk out on their jobs
- Electricity output fell and deliveries from refineries have been halted, meaning nuclear stations are likely to ramp up to ensure grid stability during the day
