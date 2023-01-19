Protesters in France march against the government’s reform of the pension system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters in France march against the government’s reform of the pension system. Photo: EPA-EFE
France
World /  Europe

‘Painful Thursday’ strikes reduce French power supply, halt refinery shipments

  • Trade unions are up in arms against government’s plan to make people work longer before they can retire, and have called on workers to walk out on their jobs
  • Electricity output fell and deliveries from refineries have been halted, meaning nuclear stations are likely to ramp up to ensure grid stability during the day

ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters in France march against the government’s reform of the pension system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters in France march against the government’s reform of the pension system. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE