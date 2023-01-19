King Charles III is sharing his wind farm windfall. Photo: Instagram
Britain’s King Charles to give back profit from US$1 billion-a-year wind farm deal
- The Crown Estate will lease sites for six new offshore wind projects capable of generating enough green electricity to power 7 million homes by 2030
- A Buckingham Palace spokesperson wrote to Britain’s PM and finance minister ‘to share the king’s wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good’
