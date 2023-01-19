Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for several days in the Southern California mountains. Photo: AP
Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for several days in the Southern California mountains. Photo: AP
United States
World /  Europe

British actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains

  • Searches with helicopters and drones have been suspended because of the weather – two other hikers have recently died in the area
  • Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the British romance from director James Ivory, ‘A Room With a View’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:30pm, 19 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for several days in the Southern California mountains. Photo: AP
Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for several days in the Southern California mountains. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE