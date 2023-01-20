A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters
A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
World /  Europe

Chinese embassy in Portugal removes Hikvision CCTV camera after residents’ concerns

  • People living in the area in Lisbon were worried that such surveillance devices could film apartment buildings and public roads
  • One resident called the 360-degree Hikvision cameras a ‘blatant violation of privacy’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:13am, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters
A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE