A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters
Chinese embassy in Portugal removes Hikvision CCTV camera after residents’ concerns
- People living in the area in Lisbon were worried that such surveillance devices could film apartment buildings and public roads
- One resident called the 360-degree Hikvision cameras a ‘blatant violation of privacy’
A surveillance camera is seen at the Chinese embassy in Lisbon, Portugal in December. Photo: Reuters