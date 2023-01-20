A man stacks chairs on Friday, January 20, 2023, during the clean-up in the congress hall after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: AP
As Davos wraps up, what was gained from the glitzy event?
- Annual gathering in the Swiss Alps drew notables such as Ukraine’s first lady, activist Greta Thunberg, actor Idris Elba and hundreds of global decision-makers
- Meeting draws criticism as a hub of power-mongers and money-grubbers seeking to rule the world – it costs upwards of US$1 million a year to belong to the forum
