British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a school in Hartlepool, Britain on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

  • The detail was noticed by internet users after the prime minister shared a clip on social media showing him in the back seat of a moving car
  • This is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after they found last year that he broke Covid-19 lockdown rules, along with then-PM Boris Johnson

Reuters
Updated: 4:42am, 21 Jan, 2023

