British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a school in Hartlepool, Britain on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
- The detail was noticed by internet users after the prime minister shared a clip on social media showing him in the back seat of a moving car
- This is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after they found last year that he broke Covid-19 lockdown rules, along with then-PM Boris Johnson
