The Netherlands plans to outlaw the ownership of designer pets such as squish-faced pugs. File photo: Shutterstock
Netherlands to ban pets like flat-faced dogs, cats with folded ears to end health misery

  • Agriculture Minister Piet Adema said the designer breeds suffered from health problems, including breathing difficulties
  • ‘We make life miserable for these innocent animals, just because we like them and find them cute’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:04pm, 21 Jan, 2023

