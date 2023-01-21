The Netherlands plans to outlaw the ownership of designer pets such as squish-faced pugs. File photo: Shutterstock
Netherlands to ban pets like flat-faced dogs, cats with folded ears to end health misery
- Agriculture Minister Piet Adema said the designer breeds suffered from health problems, including breathing difficulties
- ‘We make life miserable for these innocent animals, just because we like them and find them cute’
