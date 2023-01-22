RT France network’s last live emission on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
RT France network’s last live emission on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia’s RT France to close after French accounts frozen over Ukraine invasion

  • ‘After five years of harassment, the authorities in power have achieved their goal: the closure of RT France,’ said Xenia Fedorova, the channel’s director
  • Fedorova said 123 employees were at risk of not being paid for January and could lose their jobs because of the freeze – part of EU sanctions against Russia.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:59am, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
RT France network’s last live emission on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
RT France network’s last live emission on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE