British Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former UK chancellor Nadhim Zahawi’s position ‘untenable’ after tax dispute, says Labour
- The former chancellor has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid HM Revenue & Customs a seven-figure sum to end a dispute
- Zahawi allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded
