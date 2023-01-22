Britain’s King Charles greets people in Bolton, UK on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronation of Britain’s King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
- The grand coronation ceremony for King Charles and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6. Britons have been given an extra bank holiday on May 8
- Windsor Castle will host a coronation concert on May 7 and there will be a ballot for tickets to allow several thousand members of the public to attend
