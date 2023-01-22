France’s President Emmanuel Macron (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris on Sunday. Photo: Pool/AFP
France, Germany firm up ties as European ‘driving force’
- French President Emmanuel Macron cites need to ensure EU is a ‘a geopolitical power in its own right, in defence, space and diplomacy’
- ‘Structural problems’ hinder shaping of closer ties, analyst notes, with frictions felt by even by the public
