France, Germany firm up ties as European ‘driving force’

  • French President Emmanuel Macron cites need to ensure EU is a ‘a geopolitical power in its own right, in defence, space and diplomacy’
  • ‘Structural problems’ hinder shaping of closer ties, analyst notes, with frictions felt by even by the public

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:15pm, 22 Jan, 2023

