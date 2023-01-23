Riot police officers grab a protester during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
Man loses testicle after clubbing by police during Paris pension protests, plans to sue
- The incident occurred at a mostly peaceful march on Thursday attended by tens of thousands of people opposed to a government pension reform plan
- A lawyer representing the victim said a lawsuit for ‘voluntary violence by a person in authority leading to mutilation’ already was in progress
