Riot police officers grab a protester during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
Riot police officers grab a protester during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

Man loses testicle after clubbing by police during Paris pension protests, plans to sue

  • The incident occurred at a mostly peaceful march on Thursday attended by tens of thousands of people opposed to a government pension reform plan
  • A lawyer representing the victim said a lawsuit for ‘voluntary violence by a person in authority leading to mutilation’ already was in progress

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:05am, 23 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police officers grab a protester during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
Riot police officers grab a protester during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE