German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Franco-German Council of Ministers to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris on Sunday. Photo: dpa
Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz seek to relaunch ties despite Ukraine strains
- With pressure growing on Berlin to supply Ukraine with German Leopard tanks, German Chancellor Scholz stopped short of any pledge
- Scholz was visiting Paris to celebrate 60 years of post-war cooperation at a time when the Franco-German relationship has hit unusually turbulent waters
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Franco-German Council of Ministers to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris on Sunday. Photo: dpa