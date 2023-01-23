German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Franco-German Council of Ministers to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty in Paris on Sunday. Photo: dpa
Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz seek to relaunch ties despite Ukraine strains

  • With pressure growing on Berlin to supply Ukraine with German Leopard tanks, German Chancellor Scholz stopped short of any pledge
  • Scholz was visiting Paris to celebrate 60 years of post-war cooperation at a time when the Franco-German relationship has hit unusually turbulent waters

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:31am, 23 Jan, 2023

