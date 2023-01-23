Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in a 2001 photo Maxwell claims to be fake. File photo: AFP
Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘fake’
- Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, is serving a 20-year sentence
- Disgraced former socialite claims infamous 2001 photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew in her London home isn’t real
