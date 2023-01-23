A Ukrainian soldier in a Soviet-era T-72 tank in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine

  • Germany ready to let Poland send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, foreign minister says
  • Russia has taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine, according to Norway’s army

Reuters

Updated: 1:43pm, 23 Jan, 2023

