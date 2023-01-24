Protesters demonstrate outside the consulate general of Sweden in Istanbul on Sunday after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who has Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Photo: Reuters
Turkey’s Erdogan says no support for Sweden’s Nato bid after Koran-burning protest
- The president was particularly incensed at Swedish authorities for allowing the demonstration to take place outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm
- The burning of Islam’s holy book angered people across the political spectrum in Turkey, just as Sweden and Finland appeared on the cusp of Nato membership
