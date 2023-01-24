The Monument to Heroes of the First World War at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia Photo: AFP
The Monument to Heroes of the First World War at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russia acting against ‘entire collective West’, top general Gerasimov says

  • New Russian commander-in-chief in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, said Moscow’s military reforms respond to Nato’s expansion
  • Reforms call for the creation of two additional military districts, army corps to be based near border with Finland

Reuters

Updated: 3:42pm, 24 Jan, 2023

