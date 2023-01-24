The Monument to Heroes of the First World War at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia acting against ‘entire collective West’, top general Gerasimov says
- New Russian commander-in-chief in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, said Moscow’s military reforms respond to Nato’s expansion
- Reforms call for the creation of two additional military districts, army corps to be based near border with Finland
The Monument to Heroes of the First World War at Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia Photo: AFP