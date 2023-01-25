Demonstrators chant slogans outside the Swedish embassy in Ankara, Turkey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining Nato without Sweden, amid row with Turkey
- Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto later back-pedalled, but his comments were the first sign of a crack in the unity between the 2 Nordic nations
- Their Nato bid requires approval of all members of the alliance, and Turkey has warned it will not support Sweden, after anti-Islam protests in Stockholm
