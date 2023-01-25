German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the presentation of the Government’s Annual Economic Report 2023 in Berlin. Photo: AP
Germany on track to avoid recession in 2023 despite energy crunch, government says
- Europe’s biggest economy is set to weather the fallout from Ukraine war better than expected and will eke out growth of 0.2 per cent this year
- The industrial powerhouse has ‘proved resilient … [and] consumers have done their part by making major energy savings’, economy ministry says
German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the presentation of the Government’s Annual Economic Report 2023 in Berlin. Photo: AP