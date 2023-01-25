German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the presentation of the Government’s Annual Economic Report 2023 in Berlin. Photo: AP
Germany on track to avoid recession in 2023 despite energy crunch, government says

  • Europe’s biggest economy is set to weather the fallout from Ukraine war better than expected and will eke out growth of 0.2 per cent this year
  • The industrial powerhouse has ‘proved resilient … [and] consumers have done their part by making major energy savings’, economy ministry says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:29pm, 25 Jan, 2023

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the presentation of the Government’s Annual Economic Report 2023 in Berlin. Photo: AP
