Police and emergency services personnel are seen on duty at a level crossing at Brokstedt station in Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
2 killed in knife attack on German train
- The suspect has been captured after the stabbings on a train travelling between Hamburg and Kiel, police say
- Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from psychological problems
