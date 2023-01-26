Police and emergency services personnel are seen on duty at a level crossing at Brokstedt station in Germany on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Germany
2 killed in knife attack on German train

  • The suspect has been captured after the stabbings on a train travelling between Hamburg and Kiel, police say
  • Germany has been hit in recent years by several deadly knife attacks, some carried out by extremists and others by people suffering from psychological problems

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:32am, 26 Jan, 2023

