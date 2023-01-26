Inside San Isidro church in Algeciras, southern Spain, where the armed man attacked a priest, who was seriously injured.
Terror probe launched after machete attack at Spain churches

  • Church official dead, priest wounded in machete attack at two churches in Spain
  • Suspect in custody as authorities investigate attack as a possible act of terrorism

Updated: 10:22am, 26 Jan, 2023

