Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he wants the West to send long-range missiles and jets after the United States and Germany agreed to supply battle tanks to help repel Russia’s invasion. The US will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks, which is the US Army’s premier battle tank, while Germany will send 14 of its Leopard 2s, which the Bundeswehr calls a “predator on tracks”. Moscow has denounced the West’s moves as a provocation. US President Joe Biden said that in total European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions, or a total of 62 tanks. Ukraine and Russia have been relying primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tanks. “With spring approaching, Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and preparing for additional counteroffensives,” Biden said on Wednesday in his announcement of his decision to send the tanks. “To liberate their land, they need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term.” Zelensky, who turned 45 on Wednesday, thanked Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the tanks, a decision that opens the floodgates to several other European countries armed with Leopards to send their own contributions. Ex-Japan PM attacks Ukraine support, says Russia losing war ‘unthinkable’ But Zelensky said Ukraine needed more weapons, including combat aircraft and missiles. “I’ve spoken with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today,” Zelensky said in a video address. “We must also open deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important – we must expand our cooperation in artillery,” Zelensky said, also adding Ukraine needed jets. “This is a dream. And this is a task.” He also urged Western countries to send tanks quickly and in sufficient volumes. “Speed and volume are key now,” he said, referring to deliveries and training of soldiers. “The terrorist state must lose,” Zelensky said, referring to Russia. “The more defence support our heroes at the front receive from the world, the faster Russia’s aggression will end.” The US and German announcements will come as a major relief for Kyiv, which has pleaded for months for heavy Western tanks to aid its battle. Although Western countries have already sent Ukraine everything from artillery to Patriot anti-missile defence systems, tanks were long considered a step too far, risking a widening backlash from Russia. But with Ukraine gearing up for a counteroffensive to push back increasingly entrenched Russians in the east and south, the allies are now scrambling to send the powerful weapon. On Wednesday, an official from a European country said his government had approved a shipment of cluster munitions – a controversial weapon that Russia has been criticised for using – to Ukraine, and was awaiting German approval of that transfer. A UN treaty backed by most Western countries bans the use and transfer of cluster bombs, which spread dozens of tiny explosives, and often continue posing a threat long after a conflict ends. The latest twist in the biggest European conflict since World War II came as Russian forces tightened the screws on Bakhmut, an eastern town that Ukrainian forces have held for months in the face of mass artillery bombardments and what defenders describe as human wave attacks. Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said that Russia with its “superior number of soldiers and weapons” was “trying to break through” in the Donetsk region. Near Soledar, a frontline town recently captured by Russians, a Ukrainian unit commander said that his troops were outnumbered. “They use people as cannon fodder,” he said. “We shoot and shoot and shoot, but after five minutes another wave of 20 enemies is coming at us.” ‘Soledar is gone’: Ukraine admits Russia controls Donetsk town Russia made it clear that sending heavy tanks would cross a dangerous new line. Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said US approval for Abrams deliveries would be “another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation”. And Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, likewise warned that the “extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation”. The British were the first country to pledge their main Challenger battle tank earlier in the month. Like Germany, they plan to deliver 14 of them. But the US and Germany have been more tepid, with Berlin seen as especially wary due to fears it could draw the country more directly into a war with Russia. US officials had been on the fence about sending Abrams, describing the tanks as overly complex for the Ukrainian military. Unlike the German tanks, which are ready to go, the M1 Abrams will have to be procured and will not arrive in Ukraine for months, a senior US official said. The Abrams’ jet engine needs hundreds of litres of fuel to operate. It will burn through fuel at a rate of at least 4.7 litres per kilometres, whether the tank is moving or idling, which means a constant supply convoy of fuel trucks must stay within reach so it can keep moving forward. Russia acting against ‘entire collective West’, top general says The US worried that the fuel demands would create a logistical nightmare for Ukrainian forces. While an Abrams can storm through the snow and mud, fuel trucks cannot. However, the twin decisions by the US and Germany have galvanised multiple offers of more. Poland is pledging major contributions, Norway offered two Leopards on Wednesday and Spain said it would look into its stocks, while Sweden’s defence minister said “I don’t exclude the possibility”. In Kyiv, Zelensky’s aide Andriy Yermak, said simply: “We need a lot of Leopards”. Agence France-Presse, Associated Press and dpa