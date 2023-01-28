NHS physiotherapists striking outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

British workers are striking as UK rights come under scrutiny

  • Britain has been hit by strikes that have impacted essential services, including health and transport
  • UK government eyeing laws that could place new restrictions on the right to peaceful protest

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 6:46am, 28 Jan, 2023

