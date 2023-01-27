Holocaust survivors take part in the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Auschwitz survivors express ‘horror’ on anniversary as peace is shattered by war again
- 1.1 million people were killed at the former concentration camp in Poland that was under the occupation of German forces during World War II
- One survivor, subjected to medical experiments in the camp, appealed for ‘no more fascism, which brings death, genocide, crimes, slaughter and loss of dignity’
