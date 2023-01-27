Holocaust survivors take part in the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Holocaust survivors take part in the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Germany
World /  Europe

Auschwitz survivors express ‘horror’ on anniversary as peace is shattered by war again

  • 1.1 million people were killed at the former concentration camp in Poland that was under the occupation of German forces during World War II
  • One survivor, subjected to medical experiments in the camp, appealed for ‘no more fascism, which brings death, genocide, crimes, slaughter and loss of dignity’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:06pm, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Holocaust survivors take part in the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Holocaust survivors take part in the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE