Pandas Pyry and Lumi play during the opening day at the Ahtari Zoo Snowpanda Resort in Finland in February 2018. Photo: Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via Reuters
Cash-strapped Finland zoo may have to return pandas Lumi and Pyry to China
- An application for a US$5.4 million grant was denied; MPs noted this was more than the country spends a year on protecting some of its own endangered animals
- The pandas were brought to Finland in January 2018, nine months after a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping
Pandas Pyry and Lumi play during the opening day at the Ahtari Zoo Snowpanda Resort in Finland in February 2018. Photo: Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via Reuters