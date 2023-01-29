Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
European Union
World /  Europe

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential election

  • Pavel, who ran as an independent, is a former chairman of Nato’s military committee, the alliance’s highest military body
  • Pavel, a retired army general, defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis and succeeds controversy-courting Milos Zeman

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:20am, 29 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP