Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran gather in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rally demanding their release in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran gather in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rally demanding their release in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

‘Unbearable distress’: families rally in Paris for French citizens held in Iran

  • Seven French citizens are among two dozen foreign nationals campaigners say Iran has jailed in a strategy of hostage-taking to extract concessions from the West
  • The rally in Trocadero Square, Paris was attended by families and supporters of four of the French citizens held in Iran

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:49am, 29 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran gather in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rally demanding their release in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran gather in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rally demanding their release in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE