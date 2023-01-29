Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran gather in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rally demanding their release in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
‘Unbearable distress’: families rally in Paris for French citizens held in Iran
- Seven French citizens are among two dozen foreign nationals campaigners say Iran has jailed in a strategy of hostage-taking to extract concessions from the West
- The rally in Trocadero Square, Paris was attended by families and supporters of four of the French citizens held in Iran
