Police arrest Extinction Rebellion climate activists as they block the A12 motorway during a demonstration in The Hague on Saturday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Dutch police arrest dozens of climate activists protesting in The Hague
- Activists from Extinction Rebellion had called for the demonstration to protest against the government’s energy policy, demanding an end to all fossil fuel subsidies
- Hundreds of demonstrators had blocked the access road to the A12 motorway in the Dutch political capital. Some had glued themselves to the road
